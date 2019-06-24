Baby Boomers re-entering dating scene drive cosmetic increase

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WPVI) -- More Baby Boomers are getting into the online dating game.And that's apparently sending them to plastic surgeons, too.The American Society of Plastic Surgeons says procedures among those 55 and older rose by 50-thousand from 2017 to 2018.That age group accounted for two-thirds of all facelifts, plus increases in liposuction and breast augmentation.Doctors say Baby Boomers are targeting things aging has changed."One thing we really notice, especially with phones, is people complaining about their neck because they look down to take their picture or talk on the phone," says Dr. Alan Matassaro, president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.A rise in divorces among Baby Boomers, plus evaporating stigmas about plastic surgery account for the surge.About 20 million dating app users are Baby Boomers.