Baylor University announces third baby born from uterus transplant

DALLAS, Texas (WPVI) -- Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas says it has delivered its third baby after a uterus transplant.
The family is staying anonymous, but did release pictures of their newborn girl, whom they call "a sweet miracle."
And they released the following statement:
"We could not be more grateful for the opportunity the medical team at Baylor has given us. This journey has been the most amazing and challenging experience, but we would do it a million times over to hold our sweet miracle. Our biggest hope is that learning her story will inspire her to chase her dreams no matter how crazy or impossible they might seem, because despite all the odds she is here today."
The mother received the transplanted womb from an anonymous donor, through a clinical trial at Baylor.
The hospital has now performed 20 uterus transplants - the most in the world.
