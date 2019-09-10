Health & Fitness

Baylor University announces third baby born from uterus transplant

DALLAS, Texas (WPVI) -- Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas says it has delivered its third baby after a uterus transplant.

The family is staying anonymous, but did release pictures of their newborn girl, whom they call "a sweet miracle."

And they released the following statement:

"We could not be more grateful for the opportunity the medical team at Baylor has given us. This journey has been the most amazing and challenging experience, but we would do it a million times over to hold our sweet miracle. Our biggest hope is that learning her story will inspire her to chase her dreams no matter how crazy or impossible they might seem, because despite all the odds she is here today."

The mother received the transplanted womb from an anonymous donor, through a clinical trial at Baylor.

The hospital has now performed 20 uterus transplants - the most in the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexashealthcheckorgan donationstransplantbabiessurgery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Acting Philly police commissioner apologizes for racially insensitive t-shirt
Souderton Area School District Contending With Ransomware Cyberattack
Dog found dead in cage in South Philadelphia
Flying tire smashes into woman's car on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Delaware Co. communities sending 20,000 lbs of donations to Bahamas 
World Suicide Prevention Day arrives as Penn mourns loss
Chasing My Cure: Local doctor searches for cure for his own rare disease
Show More
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
Witness: 'Naked man' vandalized cars in Northeast Philly
Death of man found in Jersey shore home investigated as a homicide
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
Couple says they were kicked out of Uber for being gay
More TOP STORIES News