Baylor University announces third baby born from uterus transplant

DALLAS, Texas (WPVI) -- Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas says it has delivered its third baby after a uterus transplant.The family is staying anonymous, but did release pictures of their newborn girl, whom they call "a sweet miracle."And they released the following statement:The mother received the transplanted womb from an anonymous donor, through a clinical trial at Baylor.The hospital has now performed 20 uterus transplants - the most in the world.