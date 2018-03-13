PARKINSON'S DISEASE

Rock Steady Boxing program helps Parkinson's patients regain strength

Rock Steady Boxing helps patients with Parkinson's: Alicia Vitarelli reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., March 13, 2018 (WPVI)

By
Rock Steady Boxing is a non-contact program that works on Parkinson's specific things like balance, agility, motor skills, flexibility and strength. Everything Parkinson's patients have lost.

"One of the things about Parkinson's is you lose confidence because it's a hidden disease," said Jim Rafferty. "You don't really know who has it and here everyone has the same condition and it's good to know you have support."

Melissa Grossman knows all too well. She opened her own Rock Steady location, just so her own father could take the classes closer to home

"I am a little more coordinated," said Charles Grossman. "I have more stamina. I am not as stiff."

Jeff Roberts is a retired teacher turned artist, and he is slowly reclaiming a skill that was slipping away.

"It has really helped my hand-eye coordination," said Roberts. "The steady part of Rock Steady has helped me quite a bit."

While it might seem like a basic boxing class, to those who attend it is so much deeper than that.

Kerry Seiden was diagnosed 9 years ago, but in just one month he has seen vast improvements.

"I have seen wondrous changes," said Seiden. "I am moving better, balanced, more strength."

Perhaps even more compelling is the strength it's giving his wife Francine.

"This disease is hideous. You don't realize as a caregiver what it is," she said. "This is actually helping. This is the first thing besides the medicine that is doing anything. I can't explain it, but it's working."

