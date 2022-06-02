localish

Athlete battling Parkinson's disease sets 2 world records

By Justyna Syska
EMBED <>More Videos

Athlete battling Parkinson's disease sets 2 world records

CHICAGO -- Nothing stands in the way of American Ninja Warrior athlete Jimmy Choi, not even Parkinson's disease.

Choi was diagnosed at just 27, which left him in a depressive state for years. It wasn't until he took a fall down the stairs, only to look up to faces of fear from his wife and young kids, that he decided to make major changes for his health and life.

He started small, just taking walks around the block, but those walks turned into jogs and those turned into runs.

Now, Choi has run in over 100 half marathons, 16 marathons, an ultra-marathon and many more athletic feats.

Choi has also set not one, but two, Guinness world records: chest-to-ground burpees in one minute and chest-to-ground plyometric lateral push-ups in one minute.

He says his greatest accomplishment has been his and his wife's advocacy work in researching Parkinson's cures, including raising over $700,000.

Choi says he will always continue pushing himself and being a voice for others in the Parkinson's community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoparkinson's diseaseworld recordlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Athlete battling Parkinson's disease sets 2 world records
Enter a time machine to 1890s luxury inside this Tampa hotel
Family finds freedom in US after harrowing escape from Cambodia
Fare Porter brings upscale burgers, shakes to Haddonfield, N.J.
TOP STORIES
Philly health officials announce 1st probable case of monkeypox in Pa.
Former Jersey Shore lifeguard arrested on sex assault charges
Philadelphia crews battling massive junkyard fire
Authorities ID swimmer who went missing off coast of Wildwood
AccuWeather: Stormy Evening; Spectacular Weekend
1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21, White House says
Fire engine, second vehicle involved in head-on crash in Bensalem
Show More
Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
Woman finds $36,000 in couch she got on Craigslist
Celeb lawyer sentenced for stealing nearly $300K from Stormy Daniels
More homes deemed unsafe after Montgomery County explosion
Pa. governor candidate Mastriano cooperates with January 6 committee
More TOP STORIES News