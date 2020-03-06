Camden County announces first presumptive positive coronavirus case

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5977164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials have announced the first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus in Camden County, New Jersey.The person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a male in his 60s who is currently hospitalized in stable condition at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital."Due to federal privacy laws, we cannot comment on the patient specifically, beyond saying this adult patient is hospitalized in isolation and is in stable condition," said a hospital spokesperson.County officials said authorities were working to trace the close contacts of the individual and take public health action as appropriate."While we know that any case of coronavirus presents a cause for concern for our residents, we want to emphasize that this case only reemphasizes the need to follow personal hygiene guidelines vigilantly, this should not be a cause for panic and the risk to the general public remains low," said Health Officer Paschal Nwako."Our department has been planning and preparing for several weeks for the possibility of a case of coronavirus in Camden County, and residents can rest assured that we are prepared to act swiftly and protect the health of our community," Nwako continued.The presumptive positive result came from a sample tested by the New Jersey Department of Health at the New Jersey Public Health Environmental Laboratories (PHEL) and is now being submitted to the CDC for confirmatory testing.