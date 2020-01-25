Chinese cultural event cancelled amid coronavirus fears

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A local community is taking precautions as the deadly Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread.The disease has killed more than two dozen people and infected hundreds more in China and overseas. Several infected people have been diagnosed in the United States.In response, the Main Line Chinese Culture Center canceled its New Year Gala and Culture Fair scheduled for Sunday at Great Valley High School in Malvern, Pa.In addition, the organization canceled all activities for two weeks."The risk for the is public is low, but I feel like for this community there's more paranoia because there's a tie to the mainland and some have family in that region," said Qunbin Xiong of the MLCCC.Organizers with the Main Line organization took a vote and felt it was in the best interest of their community."We have family with four generations. They are from the pre-kindergarten to kindergarten all the way to grandma to grandpa, so families always live together. It's tradition," said Xiong. "Whenever it comes to any potential health threat it's always a huge threat to us and when I announced the cancellation I specifically said safety is our utmost concern."Organizers apologized, and said that even though they don't expect to reschedule the festival they do plan on having some of the scheduled acts perform at another date.