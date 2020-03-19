More COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites open in Philadelphia area

As of right now, most drive-thru test sites are for patients with in-network referrals only.
Jefferson Health is planning to open a drive-thru screening at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City. Tents have been set up at 10th and Sansom streets.
They have already opened a temporary testing site at Abington Hospital for patients referred to by their Abington-Jefferson Health Primary Care Physician.
"If you are referred for testing by your physician, you will be scheduled for an appointment and provided instructions about the process to be seen at Abington Hospital's Temporary Testing Site," Abington Hospital said. "Please do not go to the Temporary Testing Site without a referral from your Abington - Jefferson Health physician."
In a statement, Jefferson Health said mobile testing sites will be operational at all of their hospitals in the near future.
Main Line Health and Penn Medicine are also offering drive-up testing for in-network patients referred to by their own hospital doctors.
Penn Medicine has drive-thru testing at its West Philadelphia and Radnor locations for those prescribed by a Penn physician. Testing is free for uninsured patients.
Penn Medicine starts COVID-19 ambulatory testing today.
"Drive-Thru" testing available for patients with flu-like symptoms. Testing is free for uninsured patients. #COVID #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVID2019 #FlattenTheCurve #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/rScLEwkwZ0
Main Line Health started drive-up tests at their offices in Radnor and Newtown Square. As stated above, it's for their patients who have been referred for testing by a Main Line Health physician.
Temple Health is testing on its main campus. It says its emergency departments at Temple University Hospital, Jeanes Campus and Episcopal Campus do not offer routine coronavirus testing. "If you or someone you know is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please refer to the Pennsylvania Department of Health for information on getting tested."
Multiple tents have been set up at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia to allow for future testing. But this site is not yet operational.
At a Tuesday afternoon press conference in Philadelphia, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said, "I don't have details but we are working very actively with partners at the federal government to try to have one or more large scale testing sites available."
ChristianaCare opened a Provider Referral Center in New Castle County to provide coronavirus COVID-19 testing for individuals who are symptomatic and have received a prescription for testing from their doctor.
"It is not a walk-in facility. Only patients who have been referred by their doctor, made an appointment and are in possession of a testing order will be tested," the hospital said.
The testing is being done at commercial labs outside the state of Delaware. Turnaround time is two to five days, and ChristianaCare communicates the results to the patient's referring physician.
ChristianaCare held Delaware's first drive-through testing event on March 13. It does not have plans for a future public drive-through testing event.
Walgreens is also expected to announce details Thursday about testing at its pharmacies.
The company said it will dedicate temporary space at select locations, outside of the stores such as in parking lots, where non-Walgreens health personnel will administer COVID-19 testing.
"These are extraordinary times that call for extraordinary measures, and Walgreens is honored to join the Administration, CMS, CDC and others in our industry to work together in providing access to government COVID-19 testing," said Richard Ashworth, Walgreens president. "Collaboration with health officials, the government, and across our industry and other sectors is critical at this time. Walgreens has a long history of being there when our customers and communities need us most. We're continuing to work around the clock to support the health, safety and well-being of our customers, patients and team members."