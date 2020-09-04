Coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak hits high school cheerleading squad in Downingtown

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A coronavirus outbreak has hit a Chester County, Pennsylvania high school cheerleading squad.

Officials say six members of the Downingtown-based team have tested positive.

"The outbreak occurred when one individual attended cheerleading team practice after unknowingly being exposed to someone outside of cheerleading that tested positive a few days earlier," said the Chester County Health Department.

Contact tracing has found that up to 60 more people may have been exposed.

Officials say the squad recently attended a private camp through the school, which has not been identified.

The Chester County Health Department is working hard to identify and reach all possible exposures with information to be provided by the gymnastics facility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdowningtown boroughchester countyaction news sportssocietycoronavirusgymnasticscovid 19 outbreakcheerleading
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Temple University to go virtual for rest of fall semester
Indoor dining returns: N.J. business using thermal imaging system
Pharmacy accused of price gouging gets stern warning from Pa. AG
'Batman' shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Timeshare scammers milked over $40K from local man
Indoor dining returns: N.J. business using thermal imaging system
NYPD: Car drives through BLM protesters in Times Square
Pharmacy accused of price gouging gets stern warning from Pa. AG
NHL announces anti-racism, inclusion initiative
17 arrests made after protests against evictions near City Hall
AccuWeather: Partly sunny skies, warm but breezy Friday
Show More
Dr. Anthony Fauci said this is 'the worst thing you can do'
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom returns to ice for Game 6 after cancer battle
Philly community holds meeting on anti-Asian hate, violence
Temple University to go virtual for rest of fall semester
'Jeopardy!' announces season premiere date, new role for Jennings
More TOP STORIES News