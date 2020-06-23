Health & Fitness

Delaware sees COVID-19 uptick as more senior week cases confirmed

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware health officials are concerned about an uptick in coronavirus in the state following more confirmed cases stemming from senior week activities.

Dr. Karyl Rattay, the Director of the Delaware Division of Public, announced Tuesday additional COVID-19 cases from people who attended senior week at state beaches.

Rattay said four individuals who were in one rental unit have tested positive; three individuals in another unit tested positive; and there was another person who attended beach week activities who tested positive.

She said they expect those numbers to go up with more testing.

"If you are mingling with strangers in large group gatherings, you are putting yourself at risk," Rattay said. "Especially indoors, or if you are living a group setting who are not your family, that is also risk."

Rattay said those who attended senior beach week are not in trouble, but should know about the risk. They are asked to get tested for COVID-19.



Delaware is among 26 states across the country that are seeing an increased rate of new cases.

Governor Tom Carney said many of the cases, in Delaware and other states such as Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Georgia, are with people in the 18 to 34 age group.

"I think it's indicative, anecdotally, of behavior, people wanting to get back outside, to the beaches, and inside to restaurants and the bars that might be connected to them or beach houses and parties," Carney said.
Rattay said a lot of people in age group don't show symptoms.

"Everything is a concern, because we don't want to go backwards," Carney said.



Carney said the state saw a rise in hospitalizations this past weekend. He said hospital officials told him, as of right now, their view it is nothing to be concerned about, but something to keep an eye on.

The governor said as they look into moving the state from Phase 2 to Phase 3, they will continue to observe how the social distancing and face masks guidance are being followed.

Carney said the virus still exists in the community.

"This is not the time to let our guard down. This is not the time to be complacent," Carney said.

There are currently 9,792 confirmed cases in Delaware and 446 total coronavirus-related deaths.
