Health & Fitness

Delaware officials urging teens who attended senior week to be tested for COVID-19

DEWEY BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- Health officials in Delaware are urging teens who participated in senior week activities at the state's beaches to get tested for the coronavirus after several participants tested positive for COVID-19.

The state Division of Public Health said Saturday that at least three teens staying at a rental unit in Dewey Beach tested positive. More than a dozen teens were staying there at the time.

The health department says the teens also attended large parties in nearby Rehoboth that may have exposed more than 100 partygoers to the virus.

Health officials did not specify the time of their stay.

They say they are trying to trace the infected teens' potential contacts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdewey beachbeachescoronavirusseniors
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband and wife shot in SW Philadelphia
Teen bicyclist fatally struck by driver in Philly
2 critical after double shooting in North Philly
Body found after swimmer goes missing in N.J.
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid, Spotty Storms Today
Parents of toddlers in Trump's 'racist baby' tweet speak out
PPA to resume enforcing metered parking regulations
Show More
N.J. salons, personal care businesses to reopen Monday
2nd wave of COVID-19 cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st
Suspicious fire damages two Center City businesses
Woman accused of arson of police vehicles held pending trial
LGBTQ community marches for Black Lives Matter
More TOP STORIES News