Delaware public schools to close amid COVID-19 outbreak

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials in Delaware are taking steps to protect residents from the spread of coronavirus after Governor John Carney issued a state of emergency.On Friday night, Carney directed all Delaware public schools close from March 16-27, to allow schools to prepare for the potential spread of coronavirus.County Executive Matt Meyer announced Friday that county libraries will be closed to the public starting Monday.Many county-run programs at community centers, museums and other facilities are suspended until further notice, including sports leagues.There are four presumptive positive cases in Delaware.