Coronavirus

Delaware public schools to close amid COVID-19 outbreak

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials in Delaware are taking steps to protect residents from the spread of coronavirus after Governor John Carney issued a state of emergency.

On Friday night, Carney directed all Delaware public schools close from March 16-27, to allow schools to prepare for the potential spread of coronavirus.

Over the next two weeks, the State of Delaware will work with school leaders and public health experts to create a plan for Delaware students and educators as this coronavirus outbreak continues. We will specifically prepare for the potential impact of extended school closures on Delaware children and their families. Public school leaders should also undertake a deep cleaning of their facilities during the two-week closure.

County Executive Matt Meyer announced Friday that county libraries will be closed to the public starting Monday.

Many county-run programs at community centers, museums and other facilities are suspended until further notice, including sports leagues.

There are four presumptive positive cases in Delaware.
