Delaware schools to remain closed for rest of academic year

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Schools in Delaware will remain closed for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. John Carney announced on Friday.
In making the announcement, Carney said there is "no replacement for in-person instruction, relationships and wraparound services."
But, he said, the "health and safety of students and staff is the top priority."
Carney said remote learning would continue.
The First State joins Pennsylvania, which has also closed schools for the rest of the academic year. New Jersey schools will be closed through at least May 15.
Delaware officials also announced Friday that the statewide COVID-19 death toll has reached 100 with eight additional deaths.
There are a total of 3,442 cases in the state.
