Delaware stores reopen for curbside business under Carney's order

Certain nonessential retailers are now permitted to transact via curbside delivery. This includes clothing stores, shoe stores, book and music stores, department stores, tobacco and vape stores, office supply stores, stationery and gift stores, used merchandise stores, consumer goods rental stores, electronics retailers, video game stores, and other general merchandise and retail stores. Furthermore, certain retailers are now also able to transact with customers in their store by appointment only. This includes jewelry stores, musical instrument stores, and sporting goods stores (though the status may be different if you are a store in the interior of a mall without a dedicated entranceway to the outside within your store). If you are a business owner and have any questions about your status, please reach out to the Division of Small Business at covid19faq@delaware.gov. Any retailers already permitted to operate by appointment only are not permitted to transact in this way also.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Retailers across Delaware reopened Friday morning.Certain stores were allowed to open for curbside business beginning at 8 a.m. under Governor John Carney's order.Salons and barbershops are also be allowed to reopen, but serving essential workers only. The Division of Small Business released further details about the reopenings:Officials say all businesses are still requested to have staff work from home as much as possible. However, if a retailer needs some in-person staffing to be able to provide curbside pickup, they say it is permitted to do so "using best judgement for health and safety of workers and customers."Retailers are told to continue following safe social distancing measures and face mask rules.As for what exactly curbside pickup means, the Division of Small Business says, "Customers must park their cars and remain inside. They must receive the product through their window or trunk. At no time should they leave their cars. Parking should be done safely - either in a lot outside the store or in appropriate street parking. Store staff should bring any purchases directly to them."For hair care services, officials say salons are permitted to serve workers of essential businesses, including those in the manufacturing field, in construction, healthcare, financial services, and other industries. These hair care services include only hair cutting, coloring, and certain styling."Hair care service providers can reopen by appointment only, no more than two appointments at any one time, and with at least fifteen minutes between appointments to allow the service provider to properly clean. This is accompanied by other specific safety guidelines," officials said.The Division of Small Business said safe social distancing must be maintained whenever possible in the salon. Staff and customers must wear cloth face masks, but the customer's face covering may be removed as necessary to complete the service, "but customers should attempt to maintain covering (such as by holding the covering to their face) whenever possible."Officials said hair salon businesses should ask the customer if they qualify for services."Customers are responsible for being honest, and unless the provider has prior knowledge of the person's employment that would cause them to doubt the customer's honesty, they can act on that customers response," officials said.More information can be found on the Division of Small Business' FAQ page. ------PRIMARY ELECTIONSThe election is now set for July 7.The Delaware Department of Elections will mail absentee ballot applications to all registered Democrats and Republicans in the State of Delaware, providing all eligible registered Delaware voters the opportunity to vote by absentee ballot in the presidential primary election.Voters must return the application to the Delaware Department of Elections or complete the process online to receive an absentee ballot.------CASESDelaware reported 6,277 total cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with 221 total deaths. There have been 2,450 recoveries.