Delaware to ease some COVID-19 restrictions at restaurants, gyms

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials in Delaware announced they are allowing COVID-19 restrictions to ease at restaurants, gyms, stores and some entertainment venues.

On Thursday, Gov. John Carney announced capacity limits at these types of establishments can be raised 50% starting February 12.

Businesses must continue to follow social distancing and other COVID-19 restrictions, Carney said.

Youth sports tournaments will also be allowed to resume on February 12 if a safety plan is approved by the state health department.

So far, Delaware has had 79,225 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,135 residents have died from the virus.
