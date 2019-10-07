Does the time of day you exercise impact weight loss?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're trying to lose weight, exercise is part of the equation. But does the time of your workout make a difference?Whether you go for a walk in the morning or hit the gym at night, researchers looked to see if the time of day plays a role.They studied the habits of people who have successfully lost weight and kept it off and found the time doesn't matter, but being consistent does."So if you want to lose weight, one of the greatest points they made was that exercise was almost essential and doing it the same time every day helps you keep the weight off," Dr. Michael Roizen of the Cleveland Clinic said.If you do something around the same time every day, it's more likely to become a habit.The people with the most success exercise at a high intensity at least four days a week.Another hack to help create an exercise habit is to find a friend to join you, that way you know someone is counting on you to show up.