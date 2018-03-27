HEALTH & FITNESS

E-cigarette FDA lawsuit

E-cigarette FDA lawsuit. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 27, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Several major public health groups are suing the FDA for waiting too long to enforce rules on E-cigarettes and cigars.

The organizations include the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Cancer Society among others.

Last summer, the FDA granted an extension to manufacturers to get approval, setting the deadline back several years.

The health groups say this results in longer exposure to quote - "lethal and addictive products" and allows flavored products targeted to teenagers to remain on the market.

