Eagles open sensory-inclusive room for fans with autism at Lincoln Financial Field

The room was designed in conjunction with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. It's aimed at helping visiting families facing sensory overload.
There are fidget tools, noise-canceling headphones, weighted pads, and other gear to help children with autism feel more secure.
With this room, Lincoln Financial Field now has official certification as a sensory-inclusive stadium.
The Eagles have been heavily involved in raising funds to support research, and kids on the autism spectrum.
In fact, they raised half a million dollars for the cause from Sunday's open practice.
