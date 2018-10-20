Eating pumpkin may help boost immunity

Pumpkins are everywhere right now, and health experts say they can offer a big boost to your health.
The orange color means it's loaded with beta-carotene, which helps boost immunity.
The fiber in pumpkin is also good for digestion.
Experts say to stay away from pumpkin-flavored foods because most of the time it's loaded with sugar, and does not contain real pumpkin.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckpumpkinfood
healthhealthcheckpumpkinfood