HEALTHCHECK

Eating pumpkin may help boost immunity

EMBED </>More Videos

Eating pumpkin may help boost immunity. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on October 20, 2018.

Pumpkins are everywhere right now, and health experts say they can offer a big boost to your health.

The orange color means it's loaded with beta-carotene, which helps boost immunity.

The fiber in pumpkin is also good for digestion.

Experts say to stay away from pumpkin-flavored foods because most of the time it's loaded with sugar, and does not contain real pumpkin.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckpumpkinfood
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTHCHECK
Survey: Most Americans want to be healthy but aren't sure how
How scary is too scary for young kids on Halloween?
Kids with developmental disabilities are more likely to be overweight, study says
Most burger chains fail antibiotics report card
More healthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Plank squat combo - Today's Fitness Tip
Survey: Most Americans want to be healthy but aren't sure how
Beau Institute 8th annual Day of Hope for cancer survivors
How scary is too scary for young kids on Halloween?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
2 critical following attempted robbery outside Feltonville bar
What life is like now for Pa. man arrested at age 11 for murder
Saudis confirm Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside consulate
Cherry Hill home severely damaged from fire
Man recovering after being struck by car in Olney
Man shot dead in West Oak Lane
Mega Million winning numbers drawn for $1 billion jackpot
Show More
Son charged in deadly Browns Mills fire
Officials ID victim of fatal police-involved shooting in Vineland
Police officer struck by car
Mega Millions winning numbers: 15-23-53-65-70 07
AccuWeather: Breezy And Milder
More News