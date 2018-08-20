EpiPen shortage continues as kids head back to school

The scramble continues for parents trying to get new EpiPens to send their kids back to school with.The brand-name devices have been very hard to get since spring when manufacturing problems developed at the one factory in the US.Pharmacists are only getting a few at a time - if any.The Food Allergy Research foundation says some parents are having better luck finding EpiPens at supermarket pharmacies.Unfortunately, there's also a shortage of Adrenaclick, which is a similar auto-injector.------