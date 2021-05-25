FEMA delivers its last COVID-vaccine doses in Philadelphia; Convention center site to remain open

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- FEMA will deliver its last COVID-19 vaccine doses Tuesday at two federally-funded vaccination clinics in Philadelphia.The Esperanza Community Vaccination Center in the city's Hunting Park section will be closed after Tuesday, but the site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center will remain open. The City of Philadelphia will continue to run the convention center site.The convention center site delivered more than 325,000 vaccinations during its 12-week operation. On its busiest days, more than 7,000 of Philadelphia's highest risk and most vulnerable residents were vaccinated each day, officials said.The Esperanza site opened on April 9 as a second federally-supported site and was equipped to deliver more than 1,000 vaccinations per day. According to officials, the clinic helped one of the most under-vaccinated areas in North Philadelphia, with more than half of its vaccinations delivered to non-English speakers."We could not be more thankful to our partners at FEMA, DOD, and the PA National Guard," said Acting Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. "Philadelphia was hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and when we needed to professionally and safely deliver tens of thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccine, these partners stepped up and helped save lives. We are grateful for their service every day, but now especially after getting the opportunity to see them in action."