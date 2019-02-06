HEALTH & FITNESS

Female brains age slower than men's, study says

Female brains age slower than men's, study says - Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on February 6, 2019.

A new study shows that female brains tend to age more slowly than men's.

Researchers say women's brains appear to be about three years younger than those of men at the same chronological age.

According to scientists, the typical female brain is more energetically youthful than the typical male brain throughout life.

The study was published in the journal "Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences."

