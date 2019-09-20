Health & Fitness

First case of EEE found in Atlantic County, New Jersey resident

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A virus transmitted through a mosquito bite has already killed a handful of people in three states this year and the first case of Eastern equine encephalitis was found in an Atlantic County resident.

That resident is receiving treatment, according to county health officials, and they're now urging residents to continue to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

EEE-- which can also kill horses-- is most common around swamps.

"We cannot stress enough the importance of protecting yourself and your loved ones," County Executive Dennis Levinson said. "We all need to do our best to 'fight the bite.' And anyone who experiences symptoms following a mosquito bite should seek medical assistance."

Those infected have chills, high fever and vomiting for up to 10 days after being bitten.
