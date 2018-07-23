HEALTH & FITNESS

Group calls to remove chemicals, food colorings and preservatives from kids' food

Report blasts additives in kids' food - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on July 23, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A major medical group says it's time to get risky chemicals, food colorings, and preservatives out of kids' food.

The concern is about preservatives and chemicals such as nitrates, bisphenol, and PFC's.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says there's growing evidence that even some commonly used food additives and packaging materials can negatively affect a child's health.

It says studies suggest the chemicals can disrupt growth and development, or in some cases, contribute to childhood obesity, which has tripled since the 1970s.

The Academy also says the FDA's approval process doesn't ensure food additives are proven to be safe.

It urges families to eat more fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables, and less processed food.

They should also avoid microwaving food or drinks in plastic containers, to prevent chemical leaching and avoid putting plastics in the dishwasher, for the same reason.

