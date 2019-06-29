Hahnemann University Hospital no longer accepting trauma patients

The hospital says it notified the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) Friday night of its trauma center decision.
"After reviewing our plan of closure and in consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, we felt this move is in the best interest of patient safety," Dr. Alexander E. Trebelev, Chief Medical Officer at Hahnemann, said in statement released Saturday afternoon. "Unfortunately, we are facing clinical and operational challenges. We cannot continue to serve trauma and STEMI patients under these conditions."
Hahnemann says the Emergency Department will continue to be open, "it just will not be accepting trauma patients."
In the statement, Ron Dreskin, Interim CEO of Philadelphia Academic Health Systyem, the parent company of Hahnemann said, "We realize the impact this move, and the closure of Hahnemann has on the city of Philadelphia and surrounding neighborhoods, and most importantly, our staff. We wish there could have been a more positive outcome for all. In spite of our best efforts and meetings with numerous city, state, union, insurance carrier and university officials, a financial solution could not be achieved."
Hahnemann's Charles C. Wolferth Trauma Center, completed in 1986, was Philadelphia's first designated-Level I Trauma Center for adults.
"This de-designation as a trauma center is effective immediately," the statement read.
A day after Hahnemann University Hospital announced its plans to close, the Pennsylvania Health Department issued a Cease and Desist Order, telling the owners they must first file a detailed plan that ensures the safety of people who depend on the institution for care.
READ THE FULL CEASE AND DESIST ORDER BELOW:
Health officials say they are worried about what impact even a partial closure could have on residents and tourists during the holiday.
In response to the Health Department, PAHS said, "We intend to conduct the closure in an orderly manner that prioritizes the health care needs of our patients."
Hospital employees, activists, and political leaders held rallies outside City Hall and at Rittenhouse Square to try and save the hospital.
Hahnemann had already laid off 175 workers in early April, citing a multi-million dollar deficit, which was increasing each month by $3 to 5 million.
The April layoffs included 66 nurses, 22 technical workers, and 88 non-union employees.