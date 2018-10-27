HEALTHCHECK

Health officials warn about confirmed case of measles in Ocean County

Health officials warn about confirmed case of measles in Ocean County. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on October 27, 2018.

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Health officials in Ocean County are warning residents about a confirmed case of the measles.

Measles are highly contagious especially to those who have not been vaccinated.

The individual developed symptoms after international travel to Israel, where there has been an increase in cases.

Anyone who visited Schul Satmar, Eat a Pita or CHEMED Health Care in Lakewood between October 14th and the 21st may have been exposed.

