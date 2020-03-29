Health & Fitness

Health reporter Ali Gorman answers key questions on coronavirus

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News Healthcheck reporter Ali Gorman, R.N. answers your questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

Gender imbalance in COVID-19 deaths


How soon is too soon to reopen communities?


Chloroquine and Zithromax COVID-19 treatment


Will the FDA begin testing Avigan for COVID-19?; Can a recovered patient get the coronavirus again?


Staying safe when ordering take out, food delivery; Continuing workouts at home


Could repurposing drugs used for other diseases be a potential game changer?


How can you get seniors in your family to take social distancing more seriously? And can pregnant women who test positive pass coronavirus onto their baby?


How can you get seniors in your family to take social distancing more seriously? And can pregnant women who test positive pass coronavirus onto their baby? Ali Gorman answers your

