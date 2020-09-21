De-stress your life with this simple 'PLAN' and calming breathing technique

a Period of time to unwind

a Location to de-stress

an Activity to enjoy

the Name of someone to talk to.

Almost everyone is feeling a little extra stress and anxiety during this time.Dr. Stuart Lustig, a national medical executive for Behavioral Health at Cigna, developed a four-step plan that can help you manage stress better.That PLAN includes:Another way to help calm your nerves is called square breathing.Here is how it works:Breathe in through your nose slowly for a count of 4, hold your breath 4 counts, then slowly exhale through your mouth for a count of 4, pause for another count of 4.The beauty of this exercise is it can be done anywhere and works almost immediately to lower stress and help you re-set.