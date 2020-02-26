Health & Fitness

Philadelphia health officials ready for coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- U.S. health officials issued what appears to be a strong warning about novel coronavirus on Tuesday - it is not a matter of if, but when it will spread in communities in the U.S. and that Americans should prepare for "significant disruption" to their lives as a result of the virus.

Until now, health officials hoped to prevent community spread in the U.S. from occurring. But following community transmission in countries Italy, Iran and South Korea, health officials believe the virus may not be able to be contained at the border and are urging residents to prepare.

Health officials in our region are also preparing.

"If there are cases that occur here we're going to work very hard to prevent that spread," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley. "We've been working close with hospitals, the CDC and state officials. Our health systems are strong and we'll be able to quarantine someone who has the infection."

He says hospitals will have quarantine rooms ready but he says the public has to do their part. It's imperative if anyone travels into Philadelphia from an infected area you stay away from anyone for 14 days.

Farley also says if the coronavirus does show up here, it's important to have a personal plan for inevitable daily disruptions.

"People may need to work from home, maybe kids won't be able to go to school because they won't be able to stay open," Farley said.

No confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been found in the Delaware Valley to date.
