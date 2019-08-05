Health & Fitness

Illinois reports 3 teens with severe breathing problems after vaping

Ilinois has joined Wisconsin in reporting teens developing severe breathing problems after vaping.

3 teens were hospitalized in Illinois.

Wisconsin now has 11 confirmed and 7 suspected cases of vaping-related lung disease.

Some had to be put on respirators.

Health experts suspect the problem is more widespread than currently known.

State officials urge any health care provider who has patients with unexpected serious lung illnesses to ask about recent vaping.
