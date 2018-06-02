HEALTH & FITNESS

Workout warning: Intense exercise may have deadly result

EMBED </>More Videos

Dangerous effects of rhabdomyolysis (KTRK)

Intense exercise routines are leading to cases of a potential life-threatening complication called rhabdomyolysis, according to health experts.

The condition causes a breakdown of muscle tissue, releasing a damaging protein into the blood and possibly damaging the kidneys.

Muscle pain, weakness and severe swelling after intense exercise may warrant a trip to the doctor.

It could lead to permanent kidney damage and needing lifelong dialysis.
Experts say staying well hydrated can help prevent rhabdo, but your best bet is knowing your limits.

Clear Lake teen diagnosed with illness caused by working out too much
EMBED More News Videos

Teen sounds warning after workout lands him in hospital with possibly deadly illness

Workout lands teen girl in hospital with life-threatening condition
EMBED More News Videos

17-year-old girl discovers she has potentially deadly illness after working out at spin class



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthworkoutexercisekidney transplant
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News