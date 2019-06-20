pancreatic cancer

Jeopardy's James Holzhauer donates $1K to cancer research in Alex Trebek's name

NAPERVILLE,Ill. -- One of the best Jeopardy! players of all time used some of his winnings to help further cancer research.

James Holzhauer, affectionately known as Jeopardy James, agreed to donate $1,000 to the Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk, which will take place July 14, 2019.

Halzhauer is fresh off winning 32 consecutive games of Jeopardy, worth a total of $2,462,216.

SEE ALSO: UNC alumna Emma Boettcher defeated Jeopardy record-setter James Holzhauer

Illinois resident Ann Zediker founded the Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk after losing her father to pancreatic cancer in 2010. After Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek revealed he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Zediker reached out to Holzhauer to see if he'd be willing to join her walk this year.

Holzhauer responded that he would not be able to make the event, but he would love to give a donation. So he sent $1,000 to her foundation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoispancreatic canceralex trebekcommunitycancerjeopardy
RELATED
Help raise money to fight pancreatic cancer in Naperville
8th annual Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
PANCREATIC CANCER
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
Diabetes over 50 could be early sign of pancreatic cancer
New study suggests new way to detect pancreatic cancer
New study suggests new way to detect pancreatic cancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flooding strands N.J. drivers, homeowners; PATCO suspends service
AccuWeather: Flooding Downpours, Spotty Severe Storms Today and Tonight
72 Philly officers placed on desk duty over social media posts
10 injured in shooting near Allentown nightclub
Police investigate alleged child, animal abuse case in Chester Co.
Allentown mother charged in death of infant found in paint can
Arrest made in Southwest Philadelphia apartment murder
Show More
Officer killed helping woman move out in domestic situation
Sharks seen swimming feet from beachgoers at Myrtle Beach
Officials: Iran shot down U.S drone
Sources: Additional arrests made after cocaine bust at Philly port
Sonic devices installed at 30 city parks to prevent loitering
More TOP STORIES News