Pa. doctor fighting pancreatic cancer authors book to inspire others in the same fight

Schulman, a 40-year veteran of the study of neurology, works with Main Line Health at Lankenau Medical Center. And while he has treated patients for many years, he is now learning what it's like to be one himself.
"I knew that pancreatic cancer had a very, very dim prognosis," he said. "I was diagnosed almost two years ago. I had also seen my medical school roommate die from pancreatic cancer."
Frustrated with fear, Schulman slowly learned a new appreciation for the things he had in life, such as family, pets, and patients. With a flurry of new thoughts and emotions to explore, he put pen to paper and wrote a book about his experience battling the disease.
"The book is called, 'Seeing The Light While Living With Cancer,' and this allows me to reach patients who I don't know and who don't know me," he said.
Schulman co-authored the book with two of his industry partners and placed an emphasis on dealing with the disease, challenges that lie ahead, and remaining positive.
"And I think if they can take away some of the lessons that I learned, it will make them stronger," he said. "And hopefully bring them some peace of mind, even though they're going through some very scary times."
Schulman hopes to continue being an advocate for his patients, declining to retire despite his ongoing battle. Carrie Hartman, a 15-year-long patient of Dr. Schulman, is happy to have him around.
"Some doctors over the years you find are more than a doctor," she said. "They really become somebody important that you can turn to in your life."
Schulman treated her frequent migraines seriously, which led to the diagnosis of a brain aneurysm.
"He's so on top of things. He sent me for testing and it's under control now," she said. "He always goes the extra mile, doesn't let anything go."
