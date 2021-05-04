Life After COVID-19 Vaccination, questions answered by an Infectious Disease Specialist

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many people are anxiously awaiting the day we can take that beach vacation or hug grandchildren.The good news is that it may not be that far in the future.As more people get their COVID-19 vaccines, restrictions will begin to lift, and people will be able to get back to their pre-pandemic lives.But what does that look like?Dr. Lawrence Livornese Jr., Chairman of Medicine, Infectious Disease Specialist at Main Line Health joins us to explain how widespread vaccination can help society move forward in the fight against the pandemic - and why it's important that we stay vigilant to stop the spread of COVID-19.