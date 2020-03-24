LIST: COVID-19 testing sites in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

There is currently a shortage of testing kits, so officials said they are only testing people who need it. Most testing sites require a doctor's referral, but not. Make sure to read the requirements below for the testing site you are looking up.
Local health departments recommend residents who have mild symptoms to stay at home. If you feel worse, contact your health care provider.
If you have severe symptoms - a fever over 100 degrees, shortness of breath, and cough - call your health care provider.
If you do not have a health care provider, call your local health department. In Pennsylvania, call the PA Department of Health at 1-877-PA-Health. In New Jersey, call the 24/7 COVID-19 public call center at 1-800-962-1253. In Delaware, call the Division of Public Health at 1-866-408-1899.
Pennsylvania
Abington Hospital
1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you are referred for testing by your physician, you will be scheduled for an appointment and provided instructions about the process to be seen at Abington Hospital's Temporary Testing Site.
Please do not go to the Temporary Testing Site without a referral from your Abington - Jefferson Health physician.
Right now, patients are being scheduled to visit Abington -Jefferson Health's Temporary Testing Site by Abington - Jefferson Health Primary Care Physicians. Other testing sites will be opening across the region and the criteria for who can be tested at each site will be evolving.
Main Line Health -Newtown Square
3855 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073
Drive-through tests are for their patients who have been referred for testing by a Main Line Health physician.
"Testing criteria is changing daily. Currently, the CDC only recommends diagnostic testing of patients who have a fever or are symptomatic and have been in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. Please be advised: Testing for COVID-19 is not available at all sites across Main Line Health. If you feel you are at risk for coronavirus, please call your primary care provider to determine if you are a candidate for testing. If you require testing, your primary care provider will tell you where to go for testing," the hospital says.
Temple University Ambler - Upper Dublin Township
1440 East Butler Pike, Ambler, PA 19002
Open Daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This site will provide testing by appointment only as testing supplies allow. There will not be any treatment conducted on-site. The testing site is not limited to Montgomery County residents.
Individuals who meet one or more of the following four (4) criteria will be eligible for testing:
- Fever at or above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit AND respiratory symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath; OR
- Temperature at or above 99.6 degrees Fahrenheit AND 65 years of age or older; OR
- First responder (law enforcement, fire, EMS, or dispatcher) AND concern for exposure to a patient with suspected COVID-19 OR respiratory symptoms; OR
- Healthcare worker providing direct patient care AND no available testing through employer AND concern for exposure to a patient with suspected COVID-19 OR -spiratory symptoms.
Due to the limited number of tests available, tests will be reserved for the high-risk individuals described above. Criteria may be enhanced or relaxed based on future availability of tests.
A link to register is available on www.montcopa.org/COVID-19.
University of Pennsylvania Health System - Radnor
201 King of Prussia Road
According to Penn Today, "The testing site is intended for symptomatic Penn Medicine patients who have called and received a referral from their physician or through Penn Medicine OnDemand, the health system's virtual telemedicine practice. After receiving the referral, patients are instructed to call the Penn Medicine COVID-19 testing hotline (267-414-2303) to set an appointment time and go to one of the two testing sites. The referrals are sent electronically through Penn's electronic medical records platform, so no paperwork is exchanged on-site... Non-Penn patients without a doctor's referral can be screened on a case-by-case basis, but they will need to go to the testing site, speak with a staff member, and get slotted for a testing time."
Philadelphia
Citizens Bank Park - South Philadelphia
1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Open daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
While a doctor's note or prescription is not needed to be eligible, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health is restricting eligibility for testing at this site to the following groups of people:
-People who are over 50 years of age AND are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus.
-Healthcare workers who are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus, including:
*Hospital and doctors office staff with direct patient contact
*Nursing home staff with direct patient contact
*People who perform Emergency Medical Services duties
*Home healthcare staff with direct patient contact
If you don't have a doctor and want to get tested, you can go to one of Philadelphia's nine community health centers to be seen and directed. However, city officials say you should call before going to one of those centers by dialing 215-685-1803.
You can find those locations at the Department of Public Health's website.
Jefferson University Hospital - Center City Philadelphia
10th and Samson Streets
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jefferson patients with physician-ordered COVID-19 tests can either walk or drive up to the sites, which are designed to control infection and limit symptomatic (non-emergent) patients from entering enclosed care spaces such as crowded emergency rooms.
Jefferson Health - Northeast Philadelphia
(Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital)
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jefferson patients with physician-ordered COVID-19 tests can either walk or drive up to the sites, which are designed to control infection and limit symptomatic (non-emergent) patients from entering enclosed care spaces such as crowded emergency rooms.
University of Pennsylvania Health System - West Philadelphia
4122 Market Street Parking Lot
According to Penn Today, "The testing site is intended for symptomatic Penn Medicine patients who have called and received a referral from their physician or through Penn Medicine OnDemand, the health system's virtual telemedicine practice. After receiving the referral, patients are instructed to call the Penn Medicine COVID-19 testing hotline (267-414-2303) to set an appointment time and go to one of the two testing sites. The referrals are sent electronically through Penn's electronic medical records platform, so no paperwork is exchanged on-site... Non-Penn patients without a doctor's referral can be screened on a case-by-case basis, but they will need to go to the testing site, speak with a staff member, and get slotted for a testing time."
Rite Aid - 7401 Ogontz Avenue
Opened Daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The store says, "Based on guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services, the only people who can be tested at this site are: First Responders, Healthcare Workers* (regardless of presence of symptoms). *This includes only staff with direct contact with patients (not those in administrative roles) or as determined at the state level."
Testing will occur in one Rite Aid store parking lot at 7401 Ogontz Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19138. As part of the testing process, people must remain in their vehicles from the time they arrive and until they depart.
NEW JERSEY
Jefferson Health - New Jersey
(Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Washington Township Hospital)
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jefferson patients with physician-ordered COVID-19 tests can either walk or drive up to the sites, which are designed to control infection and limit symptomatic (non-emergent) patients from entering enclosed care spaces such as crowded emergency rooms.
Camden County Community College (Not Open Yet)
A parking lot at Camden County Community College has been turned into a coronavirus testing site, but the director of the County Freeholder Board says they're still waiting on test kits. Once they receive the test kits, officials say they'll be able to test 200 people every day at the location in Blackwood.
DELAWARE
ChristianaCare - Newark/Wilmington
Saint Francis Healthcare - Wilmington
Bayhealth - Dover
Beebe Healthcare - Millsboro, Frankford
Nancticoke - Seaford
Beginning Monday, March 23, Delaware health systems will operate standing health facility test sites, where health care staff will test individuals who have been evaluated by a medical provider and have symptoms consistent with COVID-19. A physician order or prescription is required.
Standing health facility test sites will include:
New Castle County: ChristianaCare will operate two testing sites, one in Newark, one in Wilmington; Saint Francis Healthcare will operate one site in Wilmington.
Kent County: Bayhealth will operate one testing site in Dover.
Sussex County: Beebe Healthcare will operate two testing sites, one in Millsboro and one in Frankford; Nanticoke will operate one testing site in Seaford.
Symptomatic individuals who want or need a COVID-19 test and who have access to a health care provider will need to be evaluated by their provider. Teleconsultation is preferred unless the provider determines in-person consultation is needed. If COVID-19 symptoms are present, the patient can be referred to a standing health facility test site.
Individuals who do not have access to a health care provider can call the DPH Call Center, or call centers run by Christiana Care or Bayhealth, and medical personnel will determine if the caller meets criteria for testing. Medical personnel will provide the appropriate documentation that will give the caller access to testing at a standing health facility test site.
If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath, before leaving your home, call your health care provider or the DPH Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 first to discuss whether you should be tested for coronavirus. Importantly, testing is NOT recommended for those who do not have symptoms.
There is no need to go to the emergency room, unless you are having significant difficulty breathing. Delaware's hospitals are prepared for coronavirus, but it is important to preserve resources for those that truly need them and avoid unnecessarily exposing vulnerable people to the virus. If you have a medical emergency, call 911 and make sure to let the dispatcher know what symptoms you are experiencing.