Living near greenery of any type lengthens life, study says

Nature does the body good.
City dwellers living close to parks, gardens, and other greenery live longer, according to a sprawling new analysis of more than eight million people.
It suggests that to boost residents' longevity, cities should get a lot less gray and a lot more green.
Authors tracked millions of people across seven countries, and found that no matter where they lived, living near nature had benefits.
And it didn't matter whether residents had a park, or just a tree-lined street.
The green space encourages exercise, reduces city noise, and regulates neighborhood temperatures.
