Living near greenery of any type lengthens life, study says

Nature does the body good.City dwellers living close to parks, gardens, and other greenery live longer, according to a sprawling new analysis of more than eight million people.It suggests that to boost residents' longevity, cities should get a lot less gray and a lot more green.Authors tracked millions of people across seven countries, and found that no matter where they lived, living near nature had benefits.And it didn't matter whether residents had a park, or just a tree-lined street.The green space encourages exercise, reduces city noise, and regulates neighborhood temperatures.