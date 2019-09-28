Health & Fitness

Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at North Carolina coast: Friends

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- A man is dead after contracting a harmful bacteria from eating oysters on the North Carolina coast, according to family friends.

They say David Argay contracted vibrio in Wilmington, but died Thursday at the hospital.

Argay is from Cary, North Carolina.

Vibrio is a bacteria that lives in saltwater. There are 200 recognized species of marine vibrios but only a few can cause significant problems.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, vibrio infections are associated with eating raw or under-cooked shellfish such as oysters, clams, shrimp and scallops.

The health department did not release details about when exactly Argay ate the oysters or which restaurant served them to him.

Health officials said these types of infections can be prevented by thoroughly cooking seafood or shellfish especially oysters and not exposing open wounds to seawater.

Most infections occur from May through October when water temperatures are warmer.

The CDC reports vibrio causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths a year in the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorth carolinahealthcheckhealthfoodseafoodu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
Bride and groom get married in Eagles jerseys at Jersey Shore
Teens face gang assault charges in 16-year-old's stabbing death
Chicago road rage fight caught on camera under investigation
Crash blocks lanes on Pennsylvania Turnpike, causes major delays
Man trapped in crushed car records his own rescue
High school dedicates game to officer's son who died in manhole
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm, More Humid
2 off-duty Philly police officers injured in fight at 7-Eleven
Illegal dumping caught on camera in Southwest Philadelphia
Snoop Dogg's 10-day-old grandson dies
Shelter Me: Superhero dog inspires kids
More TOP STORIES News