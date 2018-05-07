HEALTH & FITNESS

Melanoma Monday raising awareness about dangers of skin cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Melanoma Monday: Know your skin cancer risks - Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on May 7, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Today is "Melanoma Monday," aimed at raising awareness about melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer.

New research shows when melanoma is caught in the earliest stage, survival chances are much higher.

It's important to protect your skin, check your skin, and know your risks.

Doctors say those at the greatest risk include people with fifty or more moles, fair skin, or with a family history of melanoma.

To beat melanoma, it's vital to catch it before it can spread.

"Those patients, which are the ones that ultimately become our highest risk patients, they're the ones that we still need to find earlier and get rid of those delays," said Dr. Brian Gastman from the Cleveland Clinic.

Every adult should get a yearly skin check, more often if you have a higher risk.

Any new spot or change in a mole that looks different from the rest should be evaluated.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckcancerskin cancerskin cancer awareness monthskin care
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Students return to newly renovated school in North Philadelphia
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
Show More
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
More News