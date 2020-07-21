Moves in Medicine Temple

Understanding hernias, surgery options and what recovery is like

By
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly everyone knows someone who's had experience with a hernia injury.

However, many people don't really understand them, or the best ways to treat them.

"I was leaning into a container to get the mail out because I worked for the Post Office. And in doing so, I felt this little pull or snap," says Bob Pomager of Bridesburg.

Pomager vividly recalls the moment in February he got a hernia.

Dr. Elizabeth Renza-Stingone, a bariatric surgeon at Temple Health, says hernias are a hole or weak spot in the abdominal wall.

"That you could either be born with or you develop over time through strain," Dr. Renza-Stingone says.

Inguinal hernias - the most common type - are five times more prevalent among men than women, due to anatomy.

The discomfort comes when abdominal tissue - such as the intestine - pushes through that hole.

It can be painful to cough, bend over, or lift a heavy object.

Many people try to live with them because hernias don't heal on their own.

But Dr. Renza says if the pain increases, or even suddenly accelerates:

"That's a sign that something is incarcerated, meaning it's stuck. And it could even be strangulated, meaning that it's blood supply is compromised," she notes.

Surgery is the only real fix for hernias.

"I try to handle the surgery in a minimally invasive fashion, so laparoscopically, and then there's also robotic approaches," she says.

Doctors usually close the hole with mesh, which acts as a scaffold for new tissue to grow over.

The mesh can be either a permanent or dissolvable type.

Most patients go home the same day and can recover in four to six weeks.

The pandemic delayed Pomager's surgery, but it's now done, and he feels great.

"I can't tell you how relieved I was to get that hernia taken care of," he says.

Dr. Renza says you can prevent hernias by avoiding excessive weight gain, not smoking cigarettes, and using proper lifting techniques.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorth philadelphiahealthcheckmoves in medicine temple
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVES IN MEDICINE TEMPLE
Moves in Medicine: Colonoscopy myths and why testing is important
How people with COPD can breathe easier during the summer heat
New test helps diagnose, treat sleep apnea without leaving your home
Temple Health on the hunt for right medicine to treat tricky sarcoidosis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's body found in trunk of car in West Philly: Police
Crews respond to house collapse in South Philadelphia
Dr. Farley looks at Philly's COVID-19 response & the future
Suspect in shooting of judge's family possibly linked to Calif. death
Pregnant woman hit by teens racing on Broad Street: Police
NJ places Delaware back on quarantine list; 31 states total
Trump excluding undocumented immigrants from reapportionment
Show More
'Exeter Sully:' Young pilot called hero for emergency landing on Route 422
6abc's End Racism Now Resource Page
Gabe Kapler, Giants players kneel during anthem
CDC: Antibody tests show COVID-19 rates 10x higher
Video shows suspects in Philly laundromat killing
More TOP STORIES News