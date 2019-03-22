Philadelphia nonprofit offered lease in Kensington for safe injection site

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3790559" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Opioid Crisis: Action News Investigates safe injection sites. Chad Pradelli reports during the Action News special Opioid Crisis: Finding Solutions on July 19, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia nonprofit planning to open the country's first site where opioid users can use drugs under medical supervision has been offered a building in the Kensington section of the city for a lease of $1 a year.Where sirens are the anthem on neighborhood streets, this could soon be the home to the nation's first safe injection site.Safehouse is negotiating a lease on Hilton Street near Allegheny in Kensington--the epicenter of the opioid epidemic.That announcement came early Thursday morning from former Gov. Ed Rendell."We got a beautiful building, essentially given to us for a dollar a year," said Rendell."I used to be against the site, but I know those people need help," said Kensington resident Gilberto Gonzales.The Robert Nicoletti Family Trust is offering up the property that advocates say is in a commercial area, but Kensington residents argue otherwise."There's at least five schools within walking distance, this is no place for a safe injection site," Gonzales said."I don't think this is anything our neighborhood needs, if anything our neighborhood needs a recovery shelter, said Kensington resident Karen Brown, who was clutching her son close by as she walked through Kensington and Allegheny."What do you say to people who are like, 'Not in my back yard, I don't want this in my neighborhood?'" asked Action News' Christie Ileto."It's already in their backyard worse than ever now,'' said Brian Russell.Russell says he's been using heroin on and off for nine years and would benefit from having a safe space to inject.A controversial concept the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania pumped the brakes on when it filed suit last month questioning where the non-profit's plans were legal."Seeing people with needles sticking out of their neck, that doesn't bother you? Kids are stepping on needles, that doesn't bother you? Put them somewhere, where they can use!" said recovering opioid addict Alan Levine.Safehouse is still raising money to open the site, which they hope to do by the end of the year, but not without a fight from those who live here.