HEALTH & FITNESS

New IsoPSA test promises more accuracy in finding prostate cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

New PSA test more accurate predictor: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on May 21, 2018. (WPVI)

Developers predict 50% cut in false positives
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WPVI) --
A new blood test called the Iso-PSA is more accurate at predicting a man's risk at developing serious prostate cancer.

In a study presented today, the Iso-PSA was better at determining whether the cancer was low- or high-risk.

Developers say it could cut the number of false positives and unnecessary biopsies in half.

"It adds specificity for cancer. So if you have a worrisome PSA, it could be BPH, or could be cancer, you don't know, it's almost a coin flip. IsoPSA gives you a better sense of whether or not a biopsy is justified," says lead researcher Dr. Eric Klein of the Cleveland Clinic.

Aside from skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men.

The Iso-PSA test kit is in the process of getting F-D-A approval.

For more information on the test, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckcancer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News