New Jersey's COVID-19 outbreak stabilizing, Gov. Murphy says

NJ is now listing long term care facilities with COVID-19 cases on its dashboard, by facility name and location. Lists number of cases and number of deaths for each facility. @6abc pic.twitter.com/qX7fRPrtBx — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) April 20, 2020

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey's COVID-19 outbreak is stabilizing, with the number of patients leaving hospitals outpacing those being admitted, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.Despite the stabilization, 177 more people died since Sunday's update, bringing the death toll to 4,377, Murphy said.There are nearly 89,000 people with the coronavirus, he added.There's growing evidence that social distancing is helping contain the virus, according to the governor. It now takes three weeks for the number of cases to double in northern New Jersey, up from just three days over the last few weeks.For the first time, the number of people discharged from the hospital - 583 - outpaced newly admitted COVID-19 patients, which stood at about 460.A look at other coronavirus developments in New Jersey:Benchmarks to reopen the state's economy will be coming in a number of days, the governor said. Murphy is allying with neighboring states to coordinate restarting the economy.More testing will be needed, among other things, Murphy said Monday.___The state has begun posting data online on the state's nursing homes, which have been hard hit.All of the state's roughly 400 facilities have at least one positive coronavirus cases. There have been about 1,700 deaths at these facilities, or about 40% of the death toll.___A new coronavirus testing site opens in New Jersey Monday.It is on the campus of Virtua Willingboro Hospital and it is only for Willingboro residents or people referred by Virtua Health physicians.The site is open from noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.People can also now get tested at the Rite Aid in Barrington Borough, Camden County.The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.The testing takes place in the parking lot and patients should stay in their cars.Rite Aid expects the site to conduct about 200 tests each day.