New technology could help save from heart attacks years before they happen

A new technological breakthrough could help save lives from a heart attack, years before one happens.Teams from the US, UK and Germany have developed the technology that analyzes images from CT scans.It uses algorithms to look at the fat surrounding coronary arteries, and determine which are at most risk of narrowing and triggering a heart attack.Right now, CT scans can only detect when an artery is already narrowed.Researchers are hoping to get approval within a year for the new technology.