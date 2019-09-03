Health & Fitness

New York City says measles outbreak is over

New York say its measles outbreak is over.

City officials made the declaration after 2 incubation periods passed without any new infections.

There were 654 cases - the most in 30 years - in the outbreak, which was centered in Orthodox Jewish communities in Brooklyn and Rockland County.

The outbreak triggered emergency orders requiring everyone in certain neighborhoods to have an MMR vaccine.

New York state revoked religious vaccine exemptions in June.

Before that, 26,000 children in schools and day care centers had not received their vaccines
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckvaccinesoutbreakmeaslesinfection
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in woman's 1991 murder; body found in Delco
Woman shoots neighbor, then herself at veterans apartment community
Fmr. Phillies minor league player dies after skateboard accident
At least 25 confirmed dead in boat fire in California
Widespread destruction in Bahamas storm zone after Dorian: VIDEO
Odessa gunman bought weapon through private sale: Sources
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
Show More
'Total devastation': Hurricane Dorian slams parts of the Bahamas
Grand Bahama waterlogged in Hurricane Dorian before and after photos
Delco teen in medically-induced coma for disease possibly linked to vaping
Police: Man stabs girlfriend to death in Port Richmond
AccuWeather: One hot, humid day on the way
More TOP STORIES News