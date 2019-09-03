New York City says measles outbreak is over

New York say its measles outbreak is over.City officials made the declaration after 2 incubation periods passed without any new infections.There were 654 cases - the most in 30 years - in the outbreak, which was centered in Orthodox Jewish communities in Brooklyn and Rockland County.The outbreak triggered emergency orders requiring everyone in certain neighborhoods to have an MMR vaccine.New York state revoked religious vaccine exemptions in June.Before that, 26,000 children in schools and day care centers had not received their vaccines