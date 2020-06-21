New Jersey casinos, indoor dining at restaurants can open at 25% capacity next week

BREAKING: On Thursday, July 2nd:

🎰Casinos may reopen – operating at 25% capacity

🍽️Indoor dining may resume – limited at first to 25% capacity



Additional health and safety guidance will be released within the next several days. pic.twitter.com/b4jY2fR3sp — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 22, 2020

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Indoor dining at restaurants and casinos in New Jersey can open in a limited capacity next week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday.Starting Thursday, July 2, casinos can operate at 25% capacity, and indoor dining at restaurants can also resume at a 25% capacity.More health and safety guidance will be released in the next several days, Murphy said.Meanwhile, New Jersey hair salons, barbershops and other personal care businesses were permitted to reopen on Monday under Phase 2 of Governor Phil Murphy's coronavirus reopening plan, but with some restrictions.New safety standards from the State of New Jersey mean things will look a little different at personal care businesses. Masks are a must, clients will be spaced out, there will be temperature checks at the door and no more walk-ins.Also permitted to open on Monday in New Jersey: nail salons, spas, tanning salons, hair braiding shops, and tattoo parlors."Finally we're open," said German Rodriguez, the owner of Fresh Cutz in Hammonton.Many people said they are looking forward to supporting local businesses."Hopefully the economy gets back up to where it should be," said Juan Perez.Business owners say they are taking the state-mandated safety precautions to make sure they can continue to stay open, like by ensuring that all staff and client pairs maintain at least a six feet distance between each other, unless separated by a physical barrier.The staff of Friel's Barbershop in Hamilton Township are getting ready to open, and they realize they have their work cut out for them."People are really excited. They're tired of the at-home haircuts, the at-home buzz cuts. We're going to have a lot of fixes to do, which is cool," said owner Joseph Friel.Governor Murphy signed an executive order allowing higher education to resume July 1. He also announced that shopping malls can reopen later this month.Murphy's executive order allows for all in-person clinical, lab, and hands-on programming at institutions of higher education to resume as of July 1 with enhanced health and safety protocols.It will also allow trade and training schools to reopen on July 1."As we move forward in our restart and recovery, these institutions will play a huge role. They are where our future workforce is being created," said Murphy. "While New Jersey continues to face the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I am pleased that we are able to take this step forward for our students and educators."Businesses were also allowed to begin outdoor dining on Monday, June 15.Restrictions are relaxed on activities that can be easily safeguarded.Outdoor dining (beginning on June 15th)Limited in-person retail (beginning on June 15th)Hair salons and barber shops (beginning on June 22nd)Youth summer programs (beginning on July 6th)In-person clinical research/labsLimited fitness/gymsLimited in-person government services (e.g. - Motor Vehicle Commission)Museums/librariesAll workers who can work from home should continue to work from home.Clinically high-risk individuals who can stay at home should continue to do so.All residents and businesses should follow state and federal safeguarding guidelines:-Wash hands-Wear masks in public-Respect social distancing-Minimize gatherings-Disinfect workplace and businesses-Minimize gatherings-No mass gatheringsSustained improvements in public health indicators, including new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, individuals in intensive care, and ventilator use;Substantial increase in testing and contact tracing capacity;Sufficient resilience in New Jersey's health care system to include adequate bed capacity, ventilators, personal protective equipment, and workforce;Widespread safeguarding of workplaces;Widespread safeguarding and capacity of child care, schools, and mass transit;Continued public compliance.