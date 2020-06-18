Gov. Murphy signs executive order allowing New Jersey higher education to resume July 1

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order on Thursday which will allow in-person clinical, lab, and hands-on programming at institutions of higher education to resume as of July 1 with enhanced health and safety protocols.It will also allow trade and training schools to reopen on July 1."As we move forward in our restart and recovery, these institutions will play a huge role. They are where our future workforce is being created," said Murphy. "While New Jersey continues to face the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I am pleased that we are able to take this step forward for our students and educators."According to a news release, in order to open, institutions must submit plans that demonstrate how they will follow criteria detailed in guidelines to be released by the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education.Those plans are due to OSHE 14 days before the institution intends to implement the plan by bringing students and staff back to campus, officials said. Trade and training schools, which are outside of OSHE's purview, are subject to a similar set of health and safety protocol.