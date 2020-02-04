N.J. family says peanut allergy treatment was life-changing

SKILLMAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Last week, the FDA gave the green light to the first drug to treat peanut allergies, the nation's most prevalent food allergy.For families with a loved one with a peanut allergy, even day-to-day things like going to school can be nerve-wracking.A New Jersey family took part in the clinical trials to test this new treatment says it has made a world of a difference for their son.11-year-old Noah Kennedy of Skillman, N.J., loves everything about baseball - especially those thrilling games."Going 4 for 4, with 2 doubles, and a triple, and a single, and getting the winning play," says Noah with a smile.But when it comes the game's staple snack, peanuts, they're a problem for Noah.He wouldn't eat peanuts or peanut butter as a baby."He wouldn't put it in his mouth," recalls Noah's father Craig.Then in kindergarten Noah had a severe reaction to an unmarked peanut butter candy, with a rash, coughing, swelling in his mouth, and gastrointestinal symptoms,Ever since he's had to avoid all contact with peanuts."He realized all of a sudden he was different, right? And no kids like to be different," says Craig."At first I sat at the peanut allergy table, but then my friends, they wanted to sit with me. So they stopped bringing peanut stuff to school so I could sit with them," Noah sends, commending his friends.But a few years ago, Noah qualified for clinical trials at Children's Hospital for a drug that gradually increasing doses of peanut flour to desensitize children.The first test, actually causing a severe reaction to check the allergic level, was difficult to endure for both Noah and his parents."You deliberately are giving the child something that you spent years trying to make sure they never come in contact with," notes Craig.At the end of the first year, the Kennedys found out Noah was getting placebo, not the real medication.So he kept having reactions."We find out that he's actually more reactive to peanuts than he was in the beginning," his dad says."It was one of the saddest day ever for our family," he adds.Still they decide to stick it out, because year two, after 12 months getting the real drug -"He was able to eat the equivalent of 18 peanuts in a 2-hour period with no significant reaction," Craig says proudly.Today, Noah maintains his peanut tolerance without medication."I'm eating 2 dark chocolate peanut M&Ms every night," Noah proudly says."Eating 2 M&M's every day. What kid wouldn't like that, really?" dad says.Noah's dad says his son no longer has the fear of accidental peanut exposures, and that has boosted his willingness to try new things, and his overall confidence in life - and at the ballpark.The new drug, Palforzia, has to be given under a doctor's close supervision.And it costs about $1100 for a year of desensitization.Another product, given through a patch, is due for F-D-A approval in early August.