New Jersey's coronavirus transmission rate drops below 1.0

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey's rate of coronavirus transmission has dropped back below 1.0, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday during a news conference.The rate of transmission - which is the rate at which COVID-19 spreads from person to person - is at 0.98.That means, on average, each new COVID-19 case leads to less than one more new case.Murphy said there were 67 new positive cases reported Friday, which pushes the statewide cumulative total since March 4 to 174,628.He also reported 31 new deaths, bringing the state total to 13,532 and total probable deaths to 1,947.