Health & Fitness

Off-label prescriptions for U.S. kids rise

More and more children are receiving off-label medications.

A new study reported in the journal Pediatrics says it's happening in almost 20 per cent of office visits.

And it's been rising over the past 10 years.

That means more kids are being prescribed drugs for conditions, age, or weight not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Those include respiratory infections, asthma, and mental health problems.

In neonates under 30 days old, drugs to treat gastrointestinal conditions are the most commonly prescribed off-label drugs, while antidepressants are the most commonly prescribed off-label drugs in adolescents ages 12-17.

Although the process is legal, there's always a risk for harmful side effects.

In recent years, there's been a strong push to increase clinical drug trials of medications for children.

But there's still a lack of scientific data for many commonly used drugs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckchildren's healthfdaprescription drugsdrugs
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Still no sign of 5-year-old girl missing from Bridgeton, N.J. park
Firefighters battle blaze at New Jersey industrial plant
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
'I can lose my house': Vape shop owner worried over possible ban
TV production causing parking problems in Old City
How you can play as Gritty in new NHL video game
Show More
Teen, 74-year-old among those charged in fatal laundromat shooting
AccuWeather: Flawless stretch has arrived
Mexican tycoon arrested when boat kills son by San Francisco
Pirates' Vazquez jailed on child solicitation charge
No active shooter found on Delaware State campus, police say
More TOP STORIES News