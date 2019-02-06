HEALTH & FITNESS

Patient at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania does not have Ebola, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

Patient tested for Ebola at Hospital of University of Pa. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on February 6, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Tests have confirmed that a patient at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia does not have Ebola, officials say.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed the results on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the department, Ebola was ruled out and another diagnosis was made. The nature of that diagnosis was not disclosed.

Penn Medicine officials said in an earlier statement the patient met the screening criteria for Ebola testing.

RELATED: Local researchers developing vaccine to help combat Ebola virus
EMBED More News Videos

Local researchers developing vaccine to help combat Ebola virus - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on December 11, 2018.


The statement, issued by Penn's chief medical officer Dr. PJ Brennan, says the test was administered in an abundance of caution.

Clinical teams at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania have received extensive training and conduct ongoing preparations for the possibility of caring for a patient with the Ebola virus since the appearance of the virus in the United States in 2014. In an abundance of caution, a patient who met screening criteria for Ebola testing is currently being evaluated at HUP while tests to assess the patient's condition are completed. Preliminary testing indicates that the patient has another condition. Proper protocols and precautions will remain in place to ensure the safety of all of our patients and staff. We are not able to provide any additional information about the patient at this time due to privacy laws.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the Ebola virus spreads to people through direct contact with bodily fluids of a person who is sick with or has died from Ebola Virus Disease. This can occur when a person touches the infected body fluids (or objects that are contaminated with them), and the virus gets in through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth. The virus can also spread to people through direct contact with the blood, body fluids and tissues of infected fruit bats or primates. People can get the virus through sexual contact as well.
Symptoms include: fever, headache, joint and muscle aches, weakness, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, lack of appetite, and abnormal bleeding. Symptoms may appear anywhere from 2 to 21 days after exposure to EVD though 8 to 10 days is most common.

The CDC says Ebola is a rare but severe and often deadly disease. Recovery from EVD depends on good supportive clinical care and the patient's immune response. Studies show that survivors of Ebola virus infection have antibodies (molecules that are made by the immune system to label invading pathogens for destruction) that can be detected in the blood up to 10 years after recovery.

EMBED More News Videos

Patient being tested for Ebola at Hospital of University of Pa. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on February 6, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos

Patient being tested at HUP for Ebola. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 6, 2019.



-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthphilly newshealthcheckebolauniversity of pennsylvaniainstagram stories
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Lafayette College warning about contagious stomach bug
Ocean City Dunkin' worker tests positive for hepatitis A
Female brains age slower than men's, study says
Medical marijuana use associated with decreased use of alcohol, tobacco
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Bus driver caught watching porn in front of students
DA: Man fed child crystal meth; left kids in truck with gun
Parents turn themselves in after toddler eats heroin
Ocean City Dunkin' worker tests positive for hepatitis A
Lafayette College warning about contagious stomach bug
Boy who fell through ice while chasing after basketball dies
Mom delivers baby by herself within minutes at NJ home
76ers get Tobias Harris from Clippers in 6-player deal
Show More
Bucks County boxer fighting for 'Dreamers'
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect ordered to stand trial
Nick Foles tells Eagles he's opting out, paving way for franchise tag
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Rain Late Today
More News