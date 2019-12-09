Health & Fitness

Officials: Pre-cut fruit blamed for Pennsylvania salmonella outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Health Department says 31 people in the southeastern part of the state have been sickened by salmonella.

The illnesses are apparently tied to pre-cut fruit from a New Jersey company, officials said.



The 31 cases are at two hospitals and two long-term care facilities, but the exact locations aren't being disclosed.

Officials say the fruit came from Tailor Cut Produce in New Brunswick.

They're urging any facility using the pre-cut fruit to throw it away.

