Officials: Pre-cut fruit blamed for Pennsylvania salmonella outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Health Department says 31 people in the southeastern part of the state have been sickened by salmonella.
The illnesses are apparently tied to pre-cut fruit from a New Jersey company, officials said.
The 31 cases are at two hospitals and two long-term care facilities, but the exact locations aren't being disclosed.
Officials say the fruit came from Tailor Cut Produce in New Brunswick.
They're urging any facility using the pre-cut fruit to throw it away.
